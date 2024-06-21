Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCOD) Trading Up 15.6%

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCOD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 29,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 838% from the average daily volume of 3,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Sparta Commercial Services Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

Featured Stories

