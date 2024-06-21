SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Partnership Wealth Management LLC

Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.4% of Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. 1,426,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,037. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

