Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $99.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPBGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,452,000.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.