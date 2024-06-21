Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $99.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,949,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 324,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $1,424,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 55,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,452,000.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 68.11% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

