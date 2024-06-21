St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.2 %

TXN traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.01. 3,016,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,503. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.64. The firm has a market cap of $179.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.