Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

