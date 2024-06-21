Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.82. 455,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 731,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $50,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Steelcase by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

