Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,172,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,445,000 after buying an additional 1,448,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $84,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,539,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,067,000 after buying an additional 136,784 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stifel Financial news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

