StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $20.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.04 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

