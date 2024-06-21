StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $758.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10,068.59. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Steel Partners worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.