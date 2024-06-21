StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $758.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10,068.59. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.35 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.27%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
