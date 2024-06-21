StockNews.com Downgrades Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) to Hold

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

AAN opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $1,896,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,879,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Aaron’s by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 200,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 123,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

