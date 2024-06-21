StockNews.com Downgrades Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) to Hold

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,694 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 81,669 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,406,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

