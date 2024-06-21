StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

