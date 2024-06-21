StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.23% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

