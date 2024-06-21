StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.16. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

