StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Trading Down 6.2 %

FORD opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

