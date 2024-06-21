StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price target for the company.



Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. Inuvo has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. The company has a market cap of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.02 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Inuvo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,043,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 749,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Inuvo by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

