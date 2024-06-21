StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. ( NASDAQ:OVBC Free Report ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc makes up about 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.