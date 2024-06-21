StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 8.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ohio Valley Banc
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.