StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.93. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.
About SeaChange International
