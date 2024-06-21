StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

