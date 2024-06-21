StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.
Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.