StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.74. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of United States Antimony
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.