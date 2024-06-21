StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.74. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United States Antimony stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of United States Antimony at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.