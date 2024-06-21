StockNews.com Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 938.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

