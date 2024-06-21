StockNews.com Upgrades Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WLDN. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.07.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 4,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $136,126.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,242.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,099 shares of company stock worth $8,775,093. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.