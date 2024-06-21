Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Up 3%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.21 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 53,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 895,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.