Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $370.00

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 370 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.70), with a volume of 105065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 357.50 ($4.54).

Strategic Equity Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £177.53 million, a P/E ratio of 687.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 349.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 328.53.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Equity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Equity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.