Sunflower Bank N.A. Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Davis Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,544,406. The firm has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.