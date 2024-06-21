Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 3,839 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,226 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,194,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,031,523. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $440.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

