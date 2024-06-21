Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $301,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Price Performance
T stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 22,876,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,439,973. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
T has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.
View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- What are earnings reports?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.