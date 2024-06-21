Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $301,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. 22,876,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,439,973. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.