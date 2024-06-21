Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned 0.07% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,837,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 25,473.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 66,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.51. 23,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $88.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.46.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.