Sunflower Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Paychex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,520 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $146,617,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 337.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,539 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,630,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,655,000 after buying an additional 1,136,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $115,494,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $125.40. 1,062,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average is $122.08. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

