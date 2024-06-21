Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 25 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

MDY traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.53. The company had a trading volume of 336,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,270. The business has a 50-day moving average of $536.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $523.44. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

