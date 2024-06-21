sUSD Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001542 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $33.45 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 33,756,882 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

