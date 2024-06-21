Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.40

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and traded as high as $31.03. Symrise shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 461,043 shares changing hands.

Symrise Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.77.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.