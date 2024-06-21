Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock worth $13,527,485 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $608.71. 487,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,816. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.87 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.