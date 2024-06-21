Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Argus currently has a $52.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a mixed rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.53.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 85.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth approximately $18,183,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 75.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 27.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 436,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,728,000 after buying an additional 95,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 110.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

