Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.07. 5,651,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.65. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

