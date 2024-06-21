TD Cowen Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Price Target to $185.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.64.

NYSE:LNG opened at $164.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.22. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $146.58 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

