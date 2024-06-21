TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.38.

NYSE TEL opened at $150.53 on Monday. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $152.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

