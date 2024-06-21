Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 350,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 354,381 shares.The stock last traded at $202.78 and had previously closed at $202.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.29.

The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.31.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

