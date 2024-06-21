Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Partnership Wealth Management LLC

Partnership Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,576,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,287 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $19,155,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth $17,255,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 101.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442,016 shares during the period. Finally, KGH Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at $10,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris Price Performance

NYSE TS traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $30.54. 3,838,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Tenaris

About Tenaris

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.