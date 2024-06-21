TeraWulf Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TeraWulf by 50.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after buying an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 356.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its position in TeraWulf by 97.4% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,099,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 542,496 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.