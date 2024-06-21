Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 4% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $762.26 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000672 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000597 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000660 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,688,506 coins and its circulating supply is 986,124,097 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

