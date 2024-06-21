The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,945 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 3.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $35,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.4 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.72%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

