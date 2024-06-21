The Buckle, Inc. Stock Rises 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales rose 1.8% in the month of May. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the report.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $37.22 on Friday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 18.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

