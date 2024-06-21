The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 34,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $356.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,596,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $353.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

