The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Receives $169.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $168.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,040,000 after acquiring an additional 793,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 80.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

