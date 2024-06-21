The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TTD. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares in the company, valued at $95,467,869.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $6,406,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,467,869.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,312 shares of company stock worth $29,287,441 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 243.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $99.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.