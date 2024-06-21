Threadgill Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,913 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.95. 2,248,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.37 and a 200 day moving average of $198.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.