Threadgill Financial LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Threadgill Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,288,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,696.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 518,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,344,000 after acquiring an additional 489,350 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,589,000 after acquiring an additional 335,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26,852.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,920,000 after purchasing an additional 274,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $272.78. 2,500,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

