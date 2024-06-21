Threadgill Financial LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Threadgill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises about 3.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.26. 2,241,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.99.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

