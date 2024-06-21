Threadgill Financial LLC Invests $3.01 Million in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Threadgill Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. 462,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,662. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

